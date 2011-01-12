Markets Continue Bullish Rise: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Meredith Lepore
U.S. stocks are higher today with gains in the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ. Japan’s commitment to buy European debt has calmed some investors. The U.S. growth outlook continues to look strong, and overnight in Asia little happened to derail today’s trading day.

  • DOW up 0.42%
  • NASDAQ up 0.39%
  • S&P 500 up 0.48%
  • CAC up 1.58%
  • FTSE up 0.97%
  • DAX up 1.30%

Basic Materials surging, followed by industrial goods

The Big Trade: Crude oil up on Alaska pipe closing

BIG WINNER: Stryker up nearly 7% on better-than-expected earnings outlook for 2011

BIG WINNER: Continental Resources up over 4%

BIG LOSER: Sprint Nextel trading down, may be casualty in the AT&T/Verizon iPhone war

BIG LOSER: Nvidia down, downgraded by JMP Securities despite $1.5 billion settlement with Intel

Sector Mover: Vanguard Materials ETF up 0.86%

Country Mover: PowerShares India

Currency: Euro volatile on Japan support news

Metals: Gold up on European sovereign debt worry and seasonal demand

