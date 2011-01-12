Markets Continue Bullish Rise: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Photo: AP

U.S. stocks are higher today with gains in the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ. Japan’s commitment to buy European debt has calmed some investors. The U.S. growth outlook continues to look strong, and overnight in Asia little happened to derail today’s trading day.

DOW up 0.42%

NASDAQ up 0.39%

S&P 500 up 0.48%

CAC up 1.58%

FTSE up 0.97%

DAX up 1.30%

