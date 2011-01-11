Markets Down On Eurozone Debt Worries: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Meredith Lepore
euro

Photo:

The overnight selloff in emerging markets, led by India and Indonesia, carried over to the U.S. today. That was exacerbated by continued concerns over Portugal, which may be on the brink of a bailout. European shares were lower today as a result.All of this has dragged down U.S. markets today.

  • DOW down 0.33%
  • NASDAQ down 0.20%
  • S&P 500 down 0.27%
  • CAC down 1.64%
  • FTSE down 0.47%
  • DAX down 1.31%

Most of the market is lower, sans conglomerates.

Read about it here >

The Big Trade: Crude oil on the rise after Alaskan Pipeline shutdown cuts production

BIG WINNER: CME Group driven by strong volume, mainly in commodities and rates

Read about it here >

BIG WINNER: Sara Lee shares rising on buyout interest from private equity groups

Read about it here >

BIG LOSER: HDFC Bank takes a dive on awful day in India

Read about it here >

BIG LOSER: Check Point Software Technologies highlighted for low earnings growth

Read about it here >

ETF Mover: Oil Equipment and Services down on Alaska pipeline leak

Country Mover: iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index

Currency: Euro hits four-month low

Read about it here >

METALS: Gold futures up slightly

Looking for some advice on stocks for the long haul?

Click here to see Whitney Tilson's long stock picks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.