Markets Down On Eurozone Debt Worries: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

The overnight selloff in emerging markets, led by India and Indonesia, carried over to the U.S. today. That was exacerbated by continued concerns over Portugal, which may be on the brink of a bailout. European shares were lower today as a result.All of this has dragged down U.S. markets today.



DOW down 0.33%

NASDAQ down 0.20%

S&P 500 down 0.27%

CAC down 1.64%

FTSE down 0.47%

DAX down 1.31%

