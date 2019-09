Right now, U.S. indices are heading lower as the tax-cut extension has been brought into doubt.



DOW down 0.29%

NASDAQ down 0.01%

S&P 500 down 0.04%

DAX down 0.18%

CAC up 0.68%

FTSE up 0.11%

