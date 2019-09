Photo: Smiles Are Free via Flickr

Equity markets in the U.S. have pulled back from their strong morning open, but still remain firmly in the green.

DOW up 0.58%

NASDAQ up 0.69%

S&P 500 up 0.63%

DAX up 0.76%

CAC up 1.68%

FTSE up 0.93%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.