Stocks moved higher after the Chicago PMI data beat came out, but fell back, indicating investors are somewhat concerned about the rise in costs within that data set.



DOW down 0.14%

S&P 500 down 0.12%

NASDAQ down 0.09%

DAX down 1.16%

CAC down 1.16%

FTSE down 0.26%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.