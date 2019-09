U.S. markets have moved slightly higher to start the day after Asian markets rebounded overnight.



DOW up 0.32%

NASDAQ up 0.28%

S&P 500 up 0.23%

DAX up 0.33%

CAC up 1.10%

FTSE down 0.33%

