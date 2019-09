U.S. equity indices have bounced up and down today after CPI data came in in line with expectations, and Empire State manufacturing data impressed.



DOW up 0.29%

NASDAQ up 0.23%

S&P 500 down 0.03%

DAX down 0.10%

CAC down 0.58%

FTSE flat

