Markets started the day strong, buoyed by positive manufacturing news out of China and the indication the ECB might start buying more European sovereign debt. Positive data since has kept the rally going.



DOW up 1.83%

NASDAQ up 2.01%

S&P 500 up 1.74%

DAX up 2.35%

CAC up 0.74%

FTSE up 2.05%

