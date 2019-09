Markets have lost some of their morning steam, even after the boost from the jobless claims report.



Dow down 0.21%

S&P 500 down 0.08%

NASDAQ down 025%

DAX up 0.51%

CAC 40 up 0.42%

FTSE up 0.92%

Industrial goods surging Big winner: LG LG rebounding off of yesterday's fall. Big winner: Lloyds Lloyds rising with the banks. Big loser: Celgene Changes in Celgene executive team. Big loser: China Life China Life downgraded by Credit Suisse. Crude climbing, up 0.84% Natural gas falling, down 2.21% Banking ETF rising South Africa ETF the big country winner Pound rising against the dollar, up 0.57% Don't miss... Warren Buffett's top quotes on investing >

