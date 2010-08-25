Global Selloff Slows In US: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Right now, markets have bounced back from their early morning lows after and selloff around the world, most notably in Europe.



Dow down 0.93%

S&P 500 down 1.05%

NASDAQ down 1.14%

DAX down 1.26%

CAC down 1.75%

FTSE down 1.51%

