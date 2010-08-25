Global Selloff Slows In US: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Gregory White

Right now, markets have bounced back from their early morning lows after and selloff around the world, most notably in Europe.

  • Dow down 0.93%
  • S&P 500 down  1.05%
  • NASDAQ down 1.14%
  • DAX down 1.26%
  • CAC down 1.75%
  • FTSE down 1.51%

Healthcare getting hammered, down 1.5%

Big winners: Halliburton

Uncertainty around whether Transocean and Haliburton can be sued after those who make claims on the BP escrow fund are paid.

Big winners: Transocean

Uncertainty around whether Transocean and Haliburton can be sued after those who make claims on the BP escrow fund are paid.

Big losers: Medtronic

Medtronic down on dissapointing earnings.

Big losers: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto considering a bid for Potash.

ETF: Ireland ETF down

ETFs: Metals and Mining down too

Yen trading at close to 15-year highs, at 84.16

Gold spikes 0.41% on renewed possibility of more QE

Crude oil down 1.41%

