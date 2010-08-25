Global Selloff Slows In US: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Right now, markets have bounced back from their early morning lows after and selloff around the world, most notably in Europe.
- Dow down 0.93%
- S&P 500 down 1.05%
- NASDAQ down 1.14%
- DAX down 1.26%
- CAC down 1.75%
- FTSE down 1.51%
Uncertainty around whether Transocean and Haliburton can be sued after those who make claims on the BP escrow fund are paid.
