Right now, equity markets aren’t experiencing any significant movements, after a morning of bad news for Europe.



Dow down 0.82%

S&P 500 down 0.69%

NASDAQ down 0.48%

DAX down 1.00%

CAC down 1.19%

FTSE down 0.25%

10-year U.S. treasury is trading down, 0.10%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.