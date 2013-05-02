10 Top-Paying Tech Companies For Designers

The talent war is surging on in Silicon Valley, and designers are a hot commodity.



Which tech companies pay top-dollar for these creative professionals?

We had Glassdoor pull together search all the tech companies on its platform. It gathered the highest average salaries for visual designers, user experience designers, user interface designers and more.

10. IBM pays its designers an average salary of $74,912 A current designer there says: Pros: 'Flexible work/life balance, easy to work remotely. Pay is satisfactory. Company policies can be short sighted and frustrating.' Cons: 'Difficult to get promoted. Especially if you're not a typical role like a developer. Employee evaluations are subjective, it all depends on your management. Each team works differently. Overall the IBM culture is friendly and fair, but if you join a recent acquisition, for example, you may not be treated 'fairly' by the non-IBM environment. Work environment has become depressing over the years, with most people working from home. Not a lively place to work anymore.' 9. AOL pays its designers an average salary of $81,100 A current designer there says: Pros: 'Smart people, nice people, decent professional development/learning ops if you're self-directed, some interesting projects, fun outings occasionally, company possibly on the upswing.' Cons: 'Culture of scarcity and fear of layoffs, changes business models frequently, management was (changing with Tim Armstrong) risk-averse and inclined to blatantly copy competitors rather than consider interesting creative design solutions/directions. Need to defend yourself for working there and not being a hack with no other options.' 8. Intuit pays its designers an average salary of $83,649 A current designer there says: Pros: 'This is a great company that cares about growing talent. There is a lot of great training in leadership skills, communication, along with technical training to insure you stay relevant and find the path you want to take. The best part is getting to make a real different in people's lives - we really do make services that help people make better financial decisions and keep more of what they make.' Cons: 'It's a company that is 30 years old so there are still legacy issues. There are hopeful activities to deal with them. But it's not as fast as a startup or a company built on cloud computing.' 7. Yahoo pays its designers an average salary of $88,125 A current designer there says: Pros: 'Overall, I worked with some great product teams at Yahoo. Great product managers and technical leads made for some very satisfying job experience.' Cons: 'At Yahoo, there were too many reorganizations to caused lots of distractions instead a focus on the projects. A Microsoft buyout was not healthy for the organisation.' 6. Microsoft pays its designers an average salary of $89,515 A current designer there says: Pros: 'Flexible hours and friendly people.' Cons: 'Lots of work coming in at random times, so it can be a little hard to separate work from social life.' 5. SAP pays its designers an average salary of $93,635 A current designer there says: Pros: 'Enterprise software is a huge market and SAP is at the top. There are a lot of things to learn and get used to the acronyms that people use, but in overall the experience is good.' Cons: 'Development constraints come in all shapes - even when you have great design it's no guarantee that it will be implemented. It really depends on the development team and managers. 4. Autodesk pays its designers an average salary of $95,992 A current designer there says: Pros: 'New hires receive a good relocation package. Fellow employees and managers are very welcoming.' Cons: 'The commute to the Waltham office is tough -- it's a bit far from public transit...and anything else!' 3. Google pays its designers an average salary of $97,945 A current designer there says: Pros: 'Great benefits, smart people, good connections, looks great on resume, interesting projects, provides transportation if applicable, lots of resources and funding for projects.' Cons: 'Hierarchical, lots of levels of management, not a design focused company, 'the more features the better' perspective, some copying of other startup ideas.' 2. Apple pays its designers an average salary of $108,689 A current designer there says: Pros: 'People are impressed when they hear you work at Apple. Apple encourages learning, classes are offered to learn new software. They have some really fun events and guest speakers. Cupertino is a pleasant town if you are tired of the crowds and cold weather of San Francisco.' Cons: 'Work space is very crowded. Everyone in my group works in one open room. Very political work environment. Some groups burn out employees quickly and have low job retention. There is often no notice if you have to stay late.' 1. Facebook pays its designers an average salary of $109,311 A current designer there says: Pros: 'Strong entrepreneurial culture that fosters independence and pro-activity. This translates in small talented teams that can makes things happen. And funnily it's a very open and connected organisation, no red tape in sight. Management truly values longterm over short term, and proves they do by not being afraid of changing their strategies whenever circumstances change.' Cons: 'The proactivity and independence are required to stay on track and focused in such an understaffed and fast moving company.' Check out: The 25 Best-Paying Companies For Software Engineers >

