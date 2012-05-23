These 10 Countries Have The Highest Quality Of Life

Photo: cjmartin via flickr
If you’re searching for the country where residents tend to have the happiest lives, head down under to Australia, where people earn only $26,000 a year, but live to be 82 years old, according to the OECD’s newest Better Life Index.Norway and the United States are close behind.
Factors included: income, housing, jobs, community, education, environment, civic engagement, health, life satisfaction, safety, and work-life balance.
We looked at the countries with the highest overall scores, and highlighted a few of the criteria on the following slides.
Income: 8.1
Life satisfaction: 7.4
Work-life balance: 7.5
Income: 2.8
Life satisfaction: 7.9
Work-life balance: 6.4
Income: 5.9
Life satisfaction: 9
Work-life balance: 8.7
Income: 7.9
Life satisfaction: 9
Work-life balance: 7.6
Income: 6.1
Life satisfaction: 8.7
Work-life balance: 6.5
Income: 4
Life satisfaction: 10
Work-life balance: 9.7
Income: 4.9
Life satisfaction: 8.3
Work-life balance: 8.2
Income: 10
Life satisfaction: 7.6
Work-life balance: 5.7
Income: 3.9
Life satisfaction: 9.2
Work-life balance: 8.8
Income: 4.5
Life satisfaction: 8.6
Work-life balance: 5.6
