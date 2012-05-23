These 10 Countries Have The Highest Quality Of Life

Photo: cjmartin via flickr

If you’re searching for the country where residents tend to have the happiest lives, head down under to Australia, where people earn only $26,000 a year, but live to be 82 years old, according to the OECD’s newest Better Life Index.Norway and the United States are close behind.



Factors included: income, housing, jobs, community, education, environment, civic engagement, health, life satisfaction, safety, and work-life balance.

We looked at the countries with the highest overall scores, and highlighted a few of the criteria on the following slides.

