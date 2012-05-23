These 10 Countries Have The Highest Quality Of Life

Meredith Galante
If you’re searching for the country where residents tend to have the happiest lives, head down under to Australia, where people earn only $26,000 a year, but live to be 82 years old, according to the OECD’s newest Better Life Index.Norway and the United States are close behind.

Factors included: income, housing, jobs, community, education, environment, civic engagement, health, life satisfaction, safety, and work-life balance.

We looked at the countries with the highest overall scores, and highlighted a few of the criteria on the following slides.

#10 Luxembourg

Income: 8.1

Life satisfaction: 7.4

Work-life balance: 7.5

Source: OECD

Factors are rated on a 10-point scale

#9 New Zealand

Income: 2.8

Life satisfaction: 7.9

Work-life balance: 6.4

#8 Netherlands

Income: 5.9

Life satisfaction: 9

Work-life balance: 8.7

#7 Switzerland

Income: 7.9

Life satisfaction: 9

Work-life balance: 7.6

#6 Canada

Income: 6.1

Life satisfaction: 8.7

Work-life balance: 6.5

#5 Denmark

Income: 4

Life satisfaction: 10

Work-life balance: 9.7

#4 Sweden

Income: 4.9

Life satisfaction: 8.3

Work-life balance: 8.2

#3 United States

Income: 10

Life satisfaction: 7.6

Work-life balance: 5.7

#2 Norway

Income: 3.9

Life satisfaction: 9.2

Work-life balance: 8.8

#1 Australia

Income: 4.5

Life satisfaction: 8.6

Work-life balance: 5.6

