10 Tools You Need To Land Your Dream Job

Photo: usfbpsviaFlickr

You’ve spent hours crafting the perfect resume. The format is eye-catching, the paper feels substantial and the wording is practically Pulitzer Prize(r)-winning. But you’ll need much more than a well-crafted resume if you want to land that all-important first job.Unfortunately, most people don’t know what these other tools are or how to use them. By integrating other elements into the job search – and not relying solely on your resume – you can add power, professionalism, and flexibility to your efforts.

To stand out from the crowd, every new college graduate should have the following 10 items in their “Job Seekers’ Tool Kit.”



It may take some time to produce certain documents, and to learn how to use them effectively, but it will be worth it. Building a satisfying career is much easier when you have the right tools.

Accomplishment Stories Write five or six compelling stories about school or work-related tasks that made you proud. Positioning Statement Prepare and practice a '15-second commercial' about who you are, what you've done in the past (academically and professionally, if applicable), and the particular strengths you can contribute to an employer. Professional Biography Write a one-page narrative of your career in the 'third person' - as though someone else wrote it about you. Target Company List Make a 'wish list' of adjectives that would describe your ideal employer, such as size, location, industry, culture, and environment. Then research specific organisations that meet those criteria and put them on a list of 35 to 50 'Target Companies.' Contact List Compile a list of all the people you know personally and professionally, including their contact information. Remember that approximately 80% of new opportunities are secured through networking. Professional/Academic References List colleagues or professors who would 'sing your praises' if asked about you. Contact each of them, and get approval to use their names on your list of references. Letters of Recommendation Request letters from four or five respected business colleagues or academic associates, which will be printed on their professional letterhead. Networking Agenda Write out a full networking discussion or script so you will know exactly what to say in the networking discussion - how it flows, what to expect, how to react to the other person's comments, etc. Tracking System Keep a detailed record of your job search activities, including phone calls, networking meetings, interviews, cover letters, etc. This is essential to keeping your process organised and productive. Resume It's the last on the list, but still indispensable. And, it has to be GREAT. Be sure your final resume is carefully edited and succinct (no more than two pages) with a layout that is easy for the eye to follow.

