9 Tools That Will Make Your Company's Facebook Page Rock

Facebook is a tough place for small businesses to make their mark. But don’t worry — several companies have made it their jobs to help you.They have taken advantage of the Facebook app platform and can give your page a leg up.
With a little investment, you can turn your Facebook page into an efficient marketing platform for your business.
Buddy Media is one of the hottest Facebook platforms available right now.
They can do almost anything -- host contests, create video galleries, and provide user analytics.
Wildfire is the most popular way to run a promotion on Facebook.
They offer a thorough suite of apps that allow you to easily set up contests, sweepstakes, and offer coupons.
North Social has an extensive menu of Facebook apps to choose from including Twitter integration, contests, and RSS feeds.
Each app is easy to use, making it the ideal service for a Facebook novice.
If you already have a web designer on board, add FBML to your Facebook page to create a custom tab.
Many companies use FBML for a welcome screen or to feature a new product.
Why direct your customers to Amazon when they can buy your product on Facebook?
Payvment makes it easy to set up an online store on your page.
We all get busy. If you don't have time to update your business' Facebook page, use Hootsuite to schedule posts in advance.
MailChimp's Facebook app lets you gather your Facebook community's e-mail addresses. Send them newsletters, offers, and event invitations.
This year Facebook introduced Like and Recommend buttons. They are a low-impact way for users to share what they are interested in.
Add the buttons to your homepage or individual products on your online store to draw more traffic from Facebook.
Get feedback from your customers about your products and services.
The Reviews app allows users to rate your company from one to five stars.
