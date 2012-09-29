10 Tips On The Best Time To Accomplish Anything

Photo: Santorini on wikipedia

The WSJ has a good piece listing a few optimal times to do things. Some notable highlights:

Best time to send emails you want read: 6AM.

Best time for thinking: Late morning.

Creative thinking: Creativity can be improved when we’re tired so try brainstorming when daytime sleepiness peaks at around 2PM.

Here are a few more I’ve posted in the past.



More at Barking Up The Wrong Tree >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.