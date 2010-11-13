10 Tips For Maximizing Your Twitter Account

I'm a big proponent of having a solid, education-based content strategy that works for your business across as many online touch-points as possible: your website, social networking profiles, webinars, and so on.

This of course includes your Twitter account as well. Entire books have been written about content strategy and several chapters are dedicated to this topic alone in Return on Engagement, so I'm not going to delve too deeply into it here, other than to say that it is important to align the topics on which you tweet with those of your business or organisation as a whole. This is especially critical in regards to keywords. Use them enough to help search engines categorize your content but not so much that your writing sounds robotic.