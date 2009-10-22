10 Tips For Keeping Your Regulars Happy

Ask customers to bring in food, clothing or school supplies for the needy, and in return give them a discount off any of your products.

People love to support a good cause as well as get a good deal. Cooks' World in Brighton, N.Y., asked customers to bring in old pots and pans to donate to soup kitchens, and in return offered a 20 per cent discount for a new item. 'The response was overwhelming and we got many new customers as well as the current ones,' reports owner Chris Wiedemer.

Shoe stores all over the country participate in Soles4Souls campaigns where customers exchange their old shoes for a discount on a new pair. The exchanged shoes are then given to charities that clothe the poor all over the world. Mark Allard, who owns New Balance stores in Raleigh and Durham, N.C., believes 'If you just run a lot of sales all the time it can affect the integrity of your brand. A campaign such as Soles4Souls helps a good cause as well as provides discounts for my customers.'