10 tips for choosing the perfect wine to match your BBQ lunch with this Australia Day

Enjoying cold schooner of beer on a hot day with your mates is a quintessential Australian activity.

But over the past couple of years the consumption of beer has slowly dropped and is now at the lowest level since 1945-46.

In fact, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics more Australians have are choosing to drink wine.

In 2012-13 Australians drank 68.7 million litres — that’s a lot of vino.

So if you’re choosing to have a wine with your Australia Day BBQ this Monday, why not get it right with these straight-forward food and wine pairing tips from Wine Australia.

Enjoy!

1. For wine and cheese. Love cheese and wine? Try a King Valley Pinot Grigio or Queensland Verdelho with a delicious selection of locally made cheeses.

2. For seafood. We are lucky enough to have some of the greatest seafood in the world and dishes like BBQ lime and chilli crayfish match perfectly with Semillon Sauvignon Blanc blends from Margaret River or Riverland Vermentino.

3. For fish and chips. Celebrating at your favourite beach? Fresh and vibrant Hunter Valley Semillon is a perfect match for fish and chips.

4. For oysters. Bubbles and celebrations go hand in hand, just like world-class Tasmanian sparkling wine with freshly shucked oysters.

5. For marinated salmon. Celebrate our multicultural heritage by pairing soy and ginger salmon with fresh and zesty Riesling from Great Southern in WA or Clare Valley in SA. 6. For scallops. Match a Sauvignon Blanc from Orange in NSW with pan-seared scallops in a tomato, basil and white wine sauce.

7. For a ploughman’s platter. A warm Australian summer day and a platter of locally cured meats, cheeses, pickles and preserves just needs a glass of chilled Grenache Rosé from McLaren Vale to make it the perfect Australia Day picnic.

8. For barbequed prawns. Throwing another prawn on the barbie? Try an elegant Mornington Peninsula Chardonnay with BBQ Crystal Bay prawns and rocket salad.

9. For lamb. Lamb and Australia Day. Just like strawberries and cream, some things are meant to be together. Serve succulent BBQ lamb chops with juicy and vibrant Yarra Valley Pinot Noir or a Barossa Valley Shiraz.

10. For pavlova. The classic dessert of pavlova topped with mixed berries and mint is only made better with a cool, sparkling Moscato.

*This article was originally published on Australia Day 2015. See the original here.

