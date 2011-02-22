10 Tips To Bounce Back After A Lay-off

Photo: Stephen Poff

Getting laid off is never fun, but there are things you can do to make the unemployment period shorter. Try these tips for securing employment after getting laid off:1. Be Proactive; reach out to business contacts and friends alike. I found by being honest and upfront about my situation, most were sympathetic and offered to help. If you feel comfortable, ask them, “Is there anyone else you know who I should be talking to?” This can be a very useful way to network without feeling pushy.



2. Some will say they will try to help you but then don’t follow-up; never take it personally. People tend to be wrapped up in their own situations.

3. Employers are sympathetic to those who have been laid off; emphasise that your lay-off wasn’t performance related if you can honestly say that is true.

4. Be open to diverse employment opportunities; it helps to narrow down your focus but remain open to different industries and positions. If you are further along in your career, emphasise that your skills are transferable to the industry you are applying for and give specific examples.

5. Take advantage of recruiter services; recruiters are well versed in their respective industries and will make sure you are prepared before interviews with potential employers.

6. Tap into industries that you are passionate about and utilise recruiters who specialize in these areas. Read online resources and trade magazines to get “up to speed.”

7. Don’t be afraid to use informational interviews to learn more about a company or industry, or even to get your foot in the door. Call up interesting people and see if they’re willing to talk to you. If you demonstrate your interest through an informational interview, many people will remember you weeks or months later when an opportunity becomes available.

8. Try something new; if the position isn’t a fit you can always switch again.

9. Once you have secured employment, think of your first three months on the job as a working interview. You want to make sure you are the right fit for the position (and vice versa), as does the employer. Take initiative and communicate professionalism in everything that you do.

10. After you have secured new employment, continue to network and keep strong relationships with recruiters and HR reps at companies you are interested in. This will prove particularly helpful should a lay-off ever happen again or should you later want to make a career move.

