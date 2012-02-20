10 Things That Are Cheaper To Share

It's a dilemma every budget-conscious traveller faces: You want to see the world, but can't always afford to pay high hotel fees. If you don't already have a friend who lives in the area you're visiting, one option is to join a 'home-sharing' service, which allows you to stay in the homes of other members for free or for a low membership fee.

HomeExchange offers more than 41,000 home-sharing listings in 144 countries, and you can take advantage of an unlimited number of exchanges for a membership fee of $9.95 per month. There are two types of exchanges: home and hospitality. Home exchangers trade their homes, condominiums or apartments at a time convenient for both parties (the Web site says that one exchanger traded his home for a 40-foot yacht, and another couple swapped their villa in Italy for an RV in Oregon because they had always wanted to tour the U.S. in true nomadic style). Hospitality exchangers, on the other hand, host each other in their homes at designated times. They stay with you as guests, then you go and stay with them as their guests.

Another home-sharing service is CouchSurfer, which has no membership fees and does not allow hosts to charge you to stay in their home. The service boasts millions of members in more than 230 countries and territories around the world, and does not require you to host someone first to be eligible to stay in someone else's home.