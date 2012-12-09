10 Thoroughly Modern Menorahs

Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories posted their first LED Menorah project back in 2006.

A microcontroller keeps the LEDs in order, so that each time you turn it on, the correct configuration of lights of that day of Hanukkah are displayed -- as long as you start on the right date.

So many people were interested that they started making kits for sale, which have been improved and updated over the years.

But if you want to provide your own parts, the code is open source and available through the Evil Mad Scientist Wiki.