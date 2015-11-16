The moment gunshots rang out was caught on film. Picture: YouTube

1. Paris. The updates from the atrocity keep rolling in, with attention now turning to an eighth attacker still on the run, links with Belgium and a warning from Iraq a day before the attacks were rolled out. Here’s the latest from overnight:

Also, it looks like the French are getting some back:



AFP are reporting a "massive bombardment" of the IS stronghold of Raqqa tonight by French jets, sourced to the Defence Ministry — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) November 15, 2015

2. In case you were wondering – and this post’s popularity says you are – here’s why such a high number of jihadists come from Belgium.

3. It’s hard to know how markets will react to the terrorist incidents. They’re already under pressure from the US Fed’s move toward its first interest rate increase since 2006 and the obvious slowing in non-US, and non-Australian, growth rates around the globe. There’s not much going on here, with motor vehicles out today and wages Wednesday, but offshore, Japan GDP today could be interesting and the US highlight comes tomorrow with CPI. Here’s the NAB’s excellent calender of all the data and events for the week ahead.

4. The ASX200 had a terrible week, losing more than 3% over the course of it. And there’s indications the market will open down as much as 1% to open the week after the weakness on SPI200 futures left the December contract down 37 points. That’s below the important 5,000 level Greg McKenna highlighted at Axitrader on Friday:

5. It appears some governments are prepared for terror attacks. Or at least trying to be. But smashing light bulbs full of bacteria inside the New York City subway, so the trains rushing past could spread them to a million people, is not a cool way to do it. But in 1966, they did.

6. Sugar is the new tobacco. Or the new fat, if you prefer something a little less alarming. But whichever way you want to look at it, global health organisations are lining up to set new standards for how much sugar we should be consuming in a day. The latest is the FDA in the US, which has a new guide of 50g a day – about a can and a half of Coke. And as soda companies scramble to stay ahead, Nestle isn’t impressed – here’s how they describe Coke and Pepsi’s two-pronged approach of saying sugar is OK, while investing in “healthy” options:

“First, they attack the science. Then, they fund community groups, promote exercise as a solution, and say they’re self-regulated and don’t need to be regulated by an outside source.”

That’s an interesting battle. There’s more here.

7. Some famous people said some very strange things before they died. Steve Jobs – “Oh wow, oh wow, oh wow.” Bob Marley – “Money can’t buy life.” And Karl Marx – “Last words are for fools who haven’t said enough.” Brilliant. There’s a bunch more here.

8. The cricket is boring, thanks to the WACA people laying down a highway. (Because no one likes three-day Tests, right?) So here’s Ronda Rousey getting booted to the canvas yesterday in Melbourne by The Preacher’s Daughter:

In case you missed it. Wow.

9. You probably don’t know Ajay Bhatt, Intel’s chief systems technologist. But you use his stuff every day and it’s changed your life. Bhatt invented the USB, now considered the de facto standard for connecting different devices. It turned 20 on Sunday and for his part in it all, Bhatt earned… nothing. But here’s why he’s very happy about that.

10. Matt Weinberger tried Apple’s new gigantic iPad Pro and was pleasantly surprised — but reckons it’s not for everyone. Perhaps you should check this out first if you’re thinking of running to buy one today.

