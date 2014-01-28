10 Things You Should Know About The CFMEU, The Union At The Centre Of Corruption Allegations

Grocon rally in 2013. Photo: Getty

Threats and intimidation are widespread in the building industry and making and receiving “inappropriate payments” common, according to the last Royal Commission that investigated the sector.

That was 10 years ago in an investigation then called a “witch hunt” by the CFMEU, the union at the centre of allegations of connections to crime figures.

Viewed from the background of an overall decline in union membership in Australia, the CFMEU is a force in the Australian labour movement.

It claims 110,000 members. Compare that to the estimated 1.1 million who are members of a trade union for their main job in the private sector, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics numbers.

Here are 10 things you should know about it, now that it’s back in the news and likely to stay there for some time.