10 Things You Should Know About Christine Lagarde, The Next Director Of The IMF

Christine Lagarde was just named IMF chief, after today’s endorsement from the US Government and Brazil.
But other than being France’s former finance minister, who is she?
We decided to find out.
Lagarde was in the class of '74 at the Holton-Arms School, a prestigious all-girls prep in Bethesda, Maryland.
Her time at an American prep school is most likely the reason behind what has been described as her 'impeccable English.'
Source: Holton-Arms School
Despite being French, and a former Minister of Agriculture, Lagarde is a health nut and fitness fanatic who swims, does yoga and runs for fun while abstaining from meat and booze at all times.
Source: The Telegraph
Her passion for swimming has always been a big part of Lagarde's life and she reached the pinnacle of her life in the pool when she was a member of the French synchronised Swim Team in her youth.
Source: HuffPo
Lagarde worked in the US House of Representatives as an intern to former Representative, and former Treasury Secretary, William Cohen during the mid-1970's.
Lagarde's time on Capitol Hill, and working alongside a renowned American economist, is almost surely why so many American policy makers are backing Lagarde for the IMF job.
Source: LA Times
Lagarde's professional career ed her to the top of the Chicago-based law firm Baker & McKenzie, who she joined as a young lawyer in 1981.
By 1999, she was Chairman of the firm's executive committee and by 2004, she was running the firm's Global Strategic Committee.
Source: Government of France
Her successful focus on high-tech job creation and broadening the market for French food worldwide made Lagarde an immediate 'comer' in the French government.
After two years in the post, she received a promotion to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
Source: The Telegraph
Her role as Finance Minister made Lagarde the most powerful woman in French finance and the only woman in history to set economic policy for a G8 nation.
Lagarde has been active in the job, making moves to ameliorate the problems surrounding France's 35 hour work week, changing archaic pension laws and becoming the FT's best economic advisor in the Eurozone.
Source: FT
Lagarde has made herself a little less popular with Europe's stronger economies as of late by asking for more austerity measures from them in order to alleviate the crushing debt on failing nations like Greece and Spain.
Source: The Telegraph
Last year, Forbes Magazine named Lagarde the world's 43rd most powerful woman.
With a successful bid for th IMF gig, that number is sure to soar towards the top 10.
Source: Forbes
Tim Geithner is apparently a big fan of Mme. Lagarde's;
'Her lightning-quick wit, genuine warmth and ability to bridge divides while remaining fiercely loyal to French interests have been a source of admiration.' Geithner said in a 2009 piece he wrote about Lagarde for Time Magazine.
It comes as no surprise then, that Geithner has been so supportive of Lagarde's IMF candidacy.
Source: Time Magazine
