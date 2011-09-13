10 Things You Need To Know To Be Happier

We’ve covered a lot of research at Barking Up The Wrong Tree over the past two years. Here are some of the highlights.



1) The three keys to happiness are pleasure (stuff that feels good in the moment), meaning (belief/religion/philosophy), engagement (friends.)

2) Exercise and religion both make us happy and it’s because they provide small boosts to well-being on a regular basis.

3) Money isn’t going to make you much happier. It might make you unhappier.

4) Be a selfish boss by making sure your employees are happy.

5) You’re probably still shaking your head at that last statement. You know why? Because we’re often wrong about what really makes us happy. (But we can get better.)

6) You are not happier “doing nothing.” Stop watching so much TV. Set ambitious goals. Stay busy.

7) There’s a trick for making yourself happier in just a few seconds.

8) Think faster and take vacations.

9) Across the board, gratitude is key.

10) If you can only do one thing to improve your happiness, spend more time with friends.

