10 Things You Need To Know This Weekend

It’s the weekend! Hooray.Time to cozy up and read all the biggest tech stories you may have missed this week. Here are 10 stories in tech worth re-reading, or catching up on:

  • Facebook’s decision to clone Snapchat has bigger implications about the state of the company overall.
  • Here’s why Facebook’s CTO quit.
  • Top investors are all scrambling to invest in a startup called Chromatik.
  • This is the best thing to watch if you want to see what could happen when Apple makes a TV.
  • Windows 8 appears to be off to a very slow start, which is really bad for Microsoft.
  • This is the person Google put in charge of building an X Phone to kill Apple and Samsung.
  • Apple’s stock hit a new closing low — here’s a list of what’s killing the stock.
  • Fred Wilson warned his portfolio companies to ignore the ankle biters and just deliver results.
  • Google hired a man who plans to bring his father back to life.
  • Mark Zuckerberg’s sister freaked out when her private Facebook photo became public.

