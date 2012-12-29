10 Things You Need To Know This Weekend

Photo: Flickr/Crunchies2009
It’s the weekend! Hooray.Time to cozy up and read all the biggest tech stories you may have missed this week. Here are 10 stories in tech worth re-reading, or catching up on:
- Facebook’s decision to clone Snapchat has bigger implications about the state of the company overall.
- Here’s why Facebook’s CTO quit.
- Top investors are all scrambling to invest in a startup called Chromatik.
- This is the best thing to watch if you want to see what could happen when Apple makes a TV.
- Windows 8 appears to be off to a very slow start, which is really bad for Microsoft.
- This is the person Google put in charge of building an X Phone to kill Apple and Samsung.
- Apple’s stock hit a new closing low — here’s a list of what’s killing the stock.
- Fred Wilson warned his portfolio companies to ignore the ankle biters and just deliver results.
- Google hired a man who plans to bring his father back to life.
- Mark Zuckerberg’s sister freaked out when her private Facebook photo became public.
