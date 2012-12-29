10 Things You Need To Know This Weekend

Photo: Flickr/Crunchies2009

It’s the weekend! Hooray.Time to cozy up and read all the biggest tech stories you may have missed this week. Here are 10 stories in tech worth re-reading, or catching up on:



Facebook’s decision to clone Snapchat has bigger implications about the state of the company overall.

Here’s why Facebook’s CTO quit.

Top investors are all scrambling to invest in a startup called Chromatik.

This is the best thing to watch if you want to see what could happen when Apple makes a TV.

Windows 8 appears to be off to a very slow start, which is really bad for Microsoft.

This is the person Google put in charge of building an X Phone to kill Apple and Samsung.

Apple’s stock hit a new closing low — here’s a list of what’s killing the stock.

Fred Wilson warned his portfolio companies to ignore the ankle biters and just deliver results.

Google hired a man who plans to bring his father back to life.

Mark Zuckerberg’s sister freaked out when her private Facebook photo became public.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.