Good Monday morning. At least for everyone but Samsung.
Let’s get at it, shall we?
- The big news is from Friday: Apple won its patent suit against Samsung, walking away with $1.05 in damages.
- Tim Cook sent out a memo about it: “I hope the whole world listens.”
- Google published a note saying Apple’s patents “don’t relate to the core Android operating system”
- Samsung is down 7% and executives are in a panic. They didn’t see this coming.
- Nokia stock is up on the news.
- IAC really did buy About.com for $300 million in cash.
- Some tech companies are making engineers work on the same computer at the same time.
- Here’s why Angry Birds isn’t the top game it used to be.
- This teacher makes a $100,000 salary teaching Web development online.
- There’s an Android app available for App.net, the Twitter alternative you have to pay for.
We’ll be on these stories and more, all day. Stay with us.
