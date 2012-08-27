Good Monday morning. At least for everyone but Samsung.



Let’s get at it, shall we?

The big news is from Friday: Apple won its patent suit against Samsung, walking away with $1.05 in damages.

Tim Cook sent out a memo about it: “I hope the whole world listens.”

Google published a note saying Apple’s patents “don’t relate to the core Android operating system”

Samsung is down 7% and executives are in a panic. They didn’t see this coming.

Nokia stock is up on the news.

IAC really did buy About.com for $300 million in cash.

Some tech companies are making engineers work on the same computer at the same time.

Here’s why Angry Birds isn’t the top game it used to be.

This teacher makes a $100,000 salary teaching Web development online.

There’s an Android app available for App.net, the Twitter alternative you have to pay for.

We’ll be on these stories and more, all day. Stay with us.

