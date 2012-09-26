Bea, the golden retreiver who died on a United Airlines flight due to heatstroke

Photo: Bea Makes Three

Goooood morning!Let’s get you caught up on your news:



Marissa Mayer has a grand plan for Yahoo’s turnaround, and it involves mobile devices. She said that, by 2015, Yahoo will have mobile products hundreds of millions of users touch every day.

She also said Yahoo will bring in people who can build great apps through “acqui-hires.”

Yahoo’s CFO, Tim Morse, is out. Ken Goldman, who used to work at Fortinent, is the new CFO.

The New York City area had another big startup exit. Stamford-based Indeed, the number one job search site in the world, was acquired by Japanese company, Recruit.

In fact, it’s been a crazy/awesome year for New York tech. Between Buddy Media’s acquisition, OMGPOP’s sale to Zynga, and Indeed’s monster exit, it’s safe to say the NYC tech scene has officially exploded.

Watch out on the road: Google’s self-driving cars will soon be let loose. The driverless cars are now legal in California.

RIM made a surprising announcement yesterday: Blackberry subscriber numbers are growing.

Cisco’s CEO John Chambers is planning to retire. But he didn’t just name one potential successor — he named about 10.

Eric Schmidt says Google would love to replace Microsoft as Yahoo’s search partner.

United Airlines is dealing with a heartbreaking, PR nightmare: The airline seems to have killed some poor woman’s two-year-old golden retriever, Bea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.