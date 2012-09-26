Photo: Bea Makes Three
Goooood morning!Let’s get you caught up on your news:
- Marissa Mayer has a grand plan for Yahoo’s turnaround, and it involves mobile devices. She said that, by 2015, Yahoo will have mobile products hundreds of millions of users touch every day.
- She also said Yahoo will bring in people who can build great apps through “acqui-hires.”
- Yahoo’s CFO, Tim Morse, is out. Ken Goldman, who used to work at Fortinent, is the new CFO.
- The New York City area had another big startup exit. Stamford-based Indeed, the number one job search site in the world, was acquired by Japanese company, Recruit.
- In fact, it’s been a crazy/awesome year for New York tech. Between Buddy Media’s acquisition, OMGPOP’s sale to Zynga, and Indeed’s monster exit, it’s safe to say the NYC tech scene has officially exploded.
- Watch out on the road: Google’s self-driving cars will soon be let loose. The driverless cars are now legal in California.
- RIM made a surprising announcement yesterday: Blackberry subscriber numbers are growing.
- Cisco’s CEO John Chambers is planning to retire. But he didn’t just name one potential successor — he named about 10.
- Eric Schmidt says Google would love to replace Microsoft as Yahoo’s search partner.
- United Airlines is dealing with a heartbreaking, PR nightmare: The airline seems to have killed some poor woman’s two-year-old golden retriever, Bea.
