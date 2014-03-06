10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning and happy Thursday!
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Getty Images has single-handedly redefined the entire stock photography market with the launch of a new embedding feature that will make more than 35 million images freely available to anyone for non-commercial usage.
2. Apple has shifted an estimated $US8.9 billion in untaxed profits from its Australian operations to a tax haven structure in Ireland in the last decade.
3. Facebook will become what experts say is the first private company in the country to bankroll a full-time beat cop.
4. Most of Bill Gates’ wealth is not in Microsoft.
5. This Kickstarter project is going absolutely insane — it raised over $US100,000 in a day.
6. Time Magazine just got a brand new look.
7. Aggregation startup Flipboard is acquiring competing iPad news app Zite from its current owner CNN.
8. DirecTV is in talks with Walt Disney Co to licence the rights to offer Disney’s broadcast and cable channels as part of an Internet-based product.
9. The daughter of overnight Twitter sensation Terry Shipman tells us what it was like when “dad went viral.”
10. Eventbrite founders have a perfectly rational conversation about the tech backlash sweeping through San Francisco with Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson.
