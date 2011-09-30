10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • How is Amazon building its amazing Kindle Fire tablet? It will probably sell out quickly and Amazon is probably taking a loss on it and so should get its margins hammered.
  • Amazon is talking to HP about buying Palm.
  • The food fight between Oracle, HP, Autonomy and Frank Quattrone is only getting more interesting.
  • Meet the man who controls Yahoo’s fate.
  • Just why did Fred Wilson and Bijan Sabet step down from Twitter’s board?
  • Goldman Sachs gives this startup $20 million to spy on you on Facebook.
  • RIM is on the verge of giving up on tablets, according to one analyst. RIM denies it.
  • Spotify lets you listen to music privately, without sharing everything on Facebook.
  • Microsoft is getting half a billion dollar in Android licence fees, according to an analyst.
  • BONUS: Why Amazon’s Silk browser changes the game.

