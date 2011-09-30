Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- How is Amazon building its amazing Kindle Fire tablet? It will probably sell out quickly and Amazon is probably taking a loss on it and so should get its margins hammered.
- Amazon is talking to HP about buying Palm.
- The food fight between Oracle, HP, Autonomy and Frank Quattrone is only getting more interesting.
- Meet the man who controls Yahoo’s fate.
- Just why did Fred Wilson and Bijan Sabet step down from Twitter’s board?
- Goldman Sachs gives this startup $20 million to spy on you on Facebook.
- RIM is on the verge of giving up on tablets, according to one analyst. RIM denies it.
- Spotify lets you listen to music privately, without sharing everything on Facebook.
- Microsoft is getting half a billion dollar in Android licence fees, according to an analyst.
- BONUS: Why Amazon’s Silk browser changes the game.
