Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



How is Amazon building its amazing Kindle Fire tablet? It will probably sell out quickly and Amazon is probably taking a loss on it and so should get its margins hammered.

Amazon is talking to HP about buying Palm.

The food fight between Oracle, HP, Autonomy and Frank Quattrone is only getting more interesting.

Meet the man who controls Yahoo’s fate.

Just why did Fred Wilson and Bijan Sabet step down from Twitter’s board?

Goldman Sachs gives this startup $20 million to spy on you on Facebook.

RIM is on the verge of giving up on tablets, according to one analyst. RIM denies it.

Spotify lets you listen to music privately, without sharing everything on Facebook.

Microsoft is getting half a billion dollar in Android licence fees, according to an analyst.

BONUS: Why Amazon’s Silk browser changes the game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.