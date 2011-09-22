Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Big day at HP yesterday! HP’s board met, and word leaked out that it’s considering firing its new CEO Leo Apotheker, after less than a year.

A rumoured potential candidate is former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, although most of the tech world thinks that’s a terrible idea.

Facebook had a big redesign. Here’s what you need to know →

Google chairman Eric Schmidt was dragged before a Senate subcommittee yesterday to say if Google is a monopoly. His answer? …Maybe!

At that hearing, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman laid out a striking case why Google is a bad monopolist who wields its power badly.

The top angel in Silicon Valley, Ron Conway, says New York’s tech ecosystem is as strong as the Valley’s. An amazing endorsement if there ever was.

Apple board member Al Gore may have let slip some important info: several iPhones, not one, are coming out next month. (Or maybe he just misspoke.)

RIM is slashing PlayBook production. Why? Because no one’s buying them. Shocker.

AOL fires its Patch ad sales leaders.

BONUS: Meet the world’s 100 most valuable startups!

