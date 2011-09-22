Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Big day at HP yesterday! HP’s board met, and word leaked out that it’s considering firing its new CEO Leo Apotheker, after less than a year.
- A rumoured potential candidate is former eBay CEO Meg Whitman, although most of the tech world thinks that’s a terrible idea.
- Facebook had a big redesign. Here’s what you need to know →
- Google chairman Eric Schmidt was dragged before a Senate subcommittee yesterday to say if Google is a monopoly. His answer? …Maybe!
- At that hearing, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman laid out a striking case why Google is a bad monopolist who wields its power badly.
- The top angel in Silicon Valley, Ron Conway, says New York’s tech ecosystem is as strong as the Valley’s. An amazing endorsement if there ever was.
- Apple board member Al Gore may have let slip some important info: several iPhones, not one, are coming out next month. (Or maybe he just misspoke.)
- RIM is slashing PlayBook production. Why? Because no one’s buying them. Shocker.
- AOL fires its Patch ad sales leaders.
- BONUS: Meet the world’s 100 most valuable startups!
