Groupon’s PR boss suddenly quit after just two months on the job, probably because of CEO Andrew Mason’s memo that might have violated SEC rules.

It looks like Amazon’s 10-inch tablet will only ship in 2012, with a smaller, 7-inch model shipping in the fall.

It looks like HP wants to spin off its PC business, instead of selling it to someone else.

Yelp is scaling down its Groupon-killer. It seems a lot of daily deals offerings are shutting down or scaling down, which means Groupon is probably doing something right.

Big day for European social media powerhouse Wikio: it’s changing its name to Ebuzzing, pivoting its business and raising a big round of funding.

Dropbox raises money at a $4 billion valuation. Here’s why that’s cheap.

LearnVest is launching a new product for mums. LearnVest is a personal finance site focused on women.

Couchsurfing.com goes for-profit and raises a big round of funding to go after Airbnb.

Meet Zynga’s next hit, Adventure World.

BONUS: Tim Cook’s great response to a random emailer.

