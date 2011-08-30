Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- The culture clash is just too big: the Google-Motorola merger just won’t take.
- Worrying trend: spooked by the stock market, VCs are reneging on term sheets, leaving entrepreneurs high and dry.
- Amazon is a strong contender to buy Hulu. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar are pretty close.
- Apple releases iTunes Match beta to developers. iTunes Match lets you access your music in the cloud.
- Google to the TV industry: the future is coming, and you’d better adapt. Thankfully, we’re here to help.
- Box.net, a cloud enterprise startup, is raising $100 million with an audacious plan to take on enterprise giants like Microsoft.
- Loic Le Meur’s startup Seesmic gets into social CRM, a new pivot in an exciting space.
- Carol Bartz at Yahoo is a lame duck. Still, she doesn’t get enough credit for the good things she did.
- Asus bets the farm on underpricing Apple.
- BONUS: What happens when two computers talk to each other.
