  • The culture clash is just too big: the Google-Motorola merger just won’t take.
  • Worrying trend: spooked by the stock market, VCs are reneging on term sheets, leaving entrepreneurs high and dry.
  • Amazon is a strong contender to buy Hulu. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar are pretty close. 
  • Apple releases iTunes Match beta to developers. iTunes Match lets you access your music in the cloud.
  • Google to the TV industry: the future is coming, and you’d better adapt. Thankfully, we’re here to help.
  • Box.net, a cloud enterprise startup, is raising $100 million with an audacious plan to take on enterprise giants like Microsoft.
  • Loic Le Meur’s startup Seesmic gets into social CRM, a new pivot in an exciting space.
  • Carol Bartz at Yahoo is a lame duck. Still, she doesn’t get enough credit for the good things she did.
  • Asus bets the farm on underpricing Apple. 
  • BONUS: What happens when two computers talk to each other.

