Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

The culture clash is just too big: the Google-Motorola merger just won’t take.

Worrying trend: spooked by the stock market, VCs are reneging on term sheets, leaving entrepreneurs high and dry.

Amazon is a strong contender to buy Hulu. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar are pretty close.

Apple releases iTunes Match beta to developers. iTunes Match lets you access your music in the cloud.

Google to the TV industry: the future is coming, and you’d better adapt. Thankfully, we’re here to help.

Box.net, a cloud enterprise startup, is raising $100 million with an audacious plan to take on enterprise giants like Microsoft.

Loic Le Meur’s startup Seesmic gets into social CRM, a new pivot in an exciting space.

Carol Bartz at Yahoo is a lame duck. Still, she doesn’t get enough credit for the good things she did.

Asus bets the farm on underpricing Apple.

BONUS: What happens when two computers talk to each other.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.