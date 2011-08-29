Photo: Apple via AppleInsider

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Tim Cook gets 1 million Apple shares, vesting over a number of years, in his new job as CEO. That’s some golden handcuffs.

Jack Dorsey’s Square is on a massive roll, with all kinds of people using it everywhere in the US.

Google needs you to use your real name in Google+, because it’s really an identity service, not just a social network. Caveat user.

Google TV is coming to Europe, even though it hasn’t gone very far in the US.

Facebook kills its Groupon-killer. Deals were always an unnatural market for Facebook.

Facebook rolls out bigger, faster photos. Facebook is the world’s most popular photo-sharing site, so this is important.

Apple kills TV show rentals on iTunes. Now you have to buy shows. Apple says people didn’t like to rent shows anyway.

Slide users are up in arms about Google shutting down the company. Turns out Slide’s game SuperPoke Pets has a seriously dedicated fan base.

The maker of popular mail app Sparrow is totally happy about Apple’s walled garden and doesn’t mind forking over 30%.

BONUS: The funniest tweets about Hurricane Irene.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.