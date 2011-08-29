Photo: Apple via AppleInsider
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Tim Cook gets 1 million Apple shares, vesting over a number of years, in his new job as CEO. That’s some golden handcuffs.
- Jack Dorsey’s Square is on a massive roll, with all kinds of people using it everywhere in the US.
- Google needs you to use your real name in Google+, because it’s really an identity service, not just a social network. Caveat user.
- Google TV is coming to Europe, even though it hasn’t gone very far in the US.
- Facebook kills its Groupon-killer. Deals were always an unnatural market for Facebook.
- Facebook rolls out bigger, faster photos. Facebook is the world’s most popular photo-sharing site, so this is important.
- Apple kills TV show rentals on iTunes. Now you have to buy shows. Apple says people didn’t like to rent shows anyway.
- Slide users are up in arms about Google shutting down the company. Turns out Slide’s game SuperPoke Pets has a seriously dedicated fan base.
- The maker of popular mail app Sparrow is totally happy about Apple’s walled garden and doesn’t mind forking over 30%.
- BONUS: The funniest tweets about Hurricane Irene.
