Groupon CEO Andrew Mason wrote a strongly-worded memo to his troops to dispute some of the negative media coverage the company has been having lately.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an email to employees say the company isn’t going to change while he’s at the helm.

Google shuts down Slide, its $200 million social acquisition. Its visionary founder Max Levchin is leaving.

Pandora delivers a strong quarter, with revenue above expectations and strong mobile growth. The company seems to be doing very well, despite increased competitive pressure from the likes of Spotify.

Dot-com survivor Angie’s List files to go public.

This is what we think Amazon’s secret tablet will be like.

Verizon won’t sell the Samsung Galaxy S II, which sucks for Samsung. The Galaxy S II is thought of as one of the best Android phones out there.

AOL is talking with top-tier M&A specialists, prompting speculation that it’s having to fend off private equity firms (or, to the contrary, wants to sell itself).

Facebook is hosting a huge developer conference on September 22. Look for some big announcements.

BONUS: SAIcast! Special guest Henry Blodget talks Steve Jobs and the future of Apple.

