Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Groupon CEO Andrew Mason wrote a strongly-worded memo to his troops to dispute some of the negative media coverage the company has been having lately.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an email to employees say the company isn’t going to change while he’s at the helm.
- Google shuts down Slide, its $200 million social acquisition. Its visionary founder Max Levchin is leaving.
- Pandora delivers a strong quarter, with revenue above expectations and strong mobile growth. The company seems to be doing very well, despite increased competitive pressure from the likes of Spotify.
- Dot-com survivor Angie’s List files to go public.
- This is what we think Amazon’s secret tablet will be like.
- Verizon won’t sell the Samsung Galaxy S II, which sucks for Samsung. The Galaxy S II is thought of as one of the best Android phones out there.
- AOL is talking with top-tier M&A specialists, prompting speculation that it’s having to fend off private equity firms (or, to the contrary, wants to sell itself).
- Facebook is hosting a huge developer conference on September 22. Look for some big announcements.
- BONUS: SAIcast! Special guest Henry Blodget talks Steve Jobs and the future of Apple.
