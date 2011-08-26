10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Groupon CEO Andrew Mason wrote a strongly-worded memo to his troops to dispute some of the negative media coverage the company has been having lately.
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an email to employees say the company isn’t going to change while he’s at the helm.
  • Google shuts down Slide, its $200 million social acquisition. Its visionary founder Max Levchin is leaving.
  • Pandora delivers a strong quarter, with revenue above expectations and strong mobile growth. The company seems to be doing very well, despite increased competitive pressure from the likes of Spotify.
  • Dot-com survivor Angie’s List files to go public.
  • This is what we think Amazon’s secret tablet will be like.
  • Verizon won’t sell the Samsung Galaxy S II, which sucks for Samsung. The Galaxy S II is thought of as one of the best Android phones out there.
  • AOL is talking with top-tier M&A specialists, prompting speculation that it’s having to fend off private equity firms (or, to the contrary, wants to sell itself).
  • Facebook is hosting a huge developer conference on September 22. Look for some big announcements.
  • BONUS: SAIcast! Special guest Henry Blodget talks Steve Jobs and the future of Apple.

