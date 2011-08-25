Photo: AP

Today’s huge and very sad news is Steve Jobs resigning as CEO of Apple for medical reasons.

Jobs will stay on as chairman of the board and participate in major product decisions, although he’s housebound.

Tim Cook is taking over as CEO, and with him the company is in the best hands. Here are the other execs who will run Apple post-Jobs →

Importantly, Apple will be fine without Steve Jobs, at least for the foreseeable future.

A look back at the life and awesomeness of Steve Jobs →

In other news…



Jive Software, a company that makes social networks for companies, files for a $100 million IPO. Jive isn’t profitable and doesn’t expect to be soon.

Brightcove, a cloud video hosting company, also filed to go public, and is also losing money.

Facebook is working on a photo filter feature, going straight after Instagram.

Sports media site Bleacher Report raises $22 million with ambitions to be worth $1 billion one day.

What is Jon Miller, News Corp’s digital guru, up to? Insiders tell us.

BONUS: Whether you’ve watched it before or not, watch Steve Jobs’ amazing Stanford commencement speech.

