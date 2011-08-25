Photo: AP
Today’s huge and very sad news is Steve Jobs resigning as CEO of Apple for medical reasons.
- Jobs will stay on as chairman of the board and participate in major product decisions, although he’s housebound.
- Tim Cook is taking over as CEO, and with him the company is in the best hands. Here are the other execs who will run Apple post-Jobs →
- Importantly, Apple will be fine without Steve Jobs, at least for the foreseeable future.
- A look back at the life and awesomeness of Steve Jobs →
In other news…
- Jive Software, a company that makes social networks for companies, files for a $100 million IPO. Jive isn’t profitable and doesn’t expect to be soon.
- Brightcove, a cloud video hosting company, also filed to go public, and is also losing money.
- Facebook is working on a photo filter feature, going straight after Instagram.
- Sports media site Bleacher Report raises $22 million with ambitions to be worth $1 billion one day.
- What is Jon Miller, News Corp’s digital guru, up to? Insiders tell us.
- BONUS: Whether you’ve watched it before or not, watch Steve Jobs’ amazing Stanford commencement speech.
