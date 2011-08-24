Photo: fudyma

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Facebook rolled out huge, far-reaching changes to privacy and sharing. Here’s what you need to know →

The changes include a roll-back of Facebook Places, its check-in feature, which is a nice win for Foursquare. The game isn’t over, however, because Facebook has big plans for location.

Speaking of Facebook, it’s becoming huge in video.

Sprint is getting the iPhone 5, a report says.

Twitter co-founders Evan Williams and Biz Stone unveiled the first project to come out of their new Obvious Corp incubator/investment vehicle. It’s called Lift.

Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator unveils its biggest startup batch ever, clocking in at 63 companies.

Makerbot, a startup that makes and sells 3D printing machines, raises $10 million from Foundry Group and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

GroupMe sold for $43-68 million, the latest reports say.

HTC’s Facebook phone is already getting the ax, a report says.

BONUS: Have you heard there was an earthquake on the East Coast yesterday? Check out the best tweets from the earthquake.

