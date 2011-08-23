10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Dead-simple blogging platform Tumblr is on a tear, and is talking about raising money at a $800 million valuation.
  • iPhone news! The iPhone 5 will work on all networks with both GSM and CDMA chips…
  • …and Apple is working on a cheaper iPhone 4.
  • A court decision says companies like Google, Amazon and Apple can indeed launch cloud music locker services without record labels’ permissions.
  • Apple might switch from Intel to ARM.
  • GroupMe investor Josh Kushner raises $40 million fund.
  • HP still plans to ship webOS on PCs and even printers, which makes no sense.
  • Google explains what they mean by “don’t be evil”.
  • Why we’re not in a tech bubble.
  • BONUS: Meet this 7-year-old, maybe the world’s youngest entrepreneur.

