Dead-simple blogging platform Tumblr is on a tear, and is talking about raising money at a $800 million valuation.

iPhone news! The iPhone 5 will work on all networks with both GSM and CDMA chips…

…and Apple is working on a cheaper iPhone 4.

A court decision says companies like Google, Amazon and Apple can indeed launch cloud music locker services without record labels’ permissions.

Apple might switch from Intel to ARM.

GroupMe investor Josh Kushner raises $40 million fund.

HP still plans to ship webOS on PCs and even printers, which makes no sense.

Google explains what they mean by “don’t be evil”.

Why we’re not in a tech bubble.

BONUS: Meet this 7-year-old, maybe the world’s youngest entrepreneur.

