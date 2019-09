Photo: fimoculous via Flickr

Dead-simple blogging platform Tumblr is on a tear, and is talking about raising money at a $800 million valuation.

iPhone news! The iPhone 5 will work on all networks with both GSM and CDMA chips…

…and Apple is working on a cheaper iPhone 4.

A court decision says companies like Google, Amazon and Apple can indeed launch cloud music locker┬áservices without record labels’ permissions.

Apple might switch from Intel to ARM.

GroupMe investor Josh Kushner raises $40 million fund.

HP still plans to ship webOS on PCs and even printers, which makes no sense.

Google explains what they mean by “don’t be evil”.

Why we’re not in a tech bubble.

BONUS: Meet this 7-year-old, maybe the world’s youngest entrepreneur.

