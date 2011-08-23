Photo: fimoculous via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Dead-simple blogging platform Tumblr is on a tear, and is talking about raising money at a $800 million valuation.
- iPhone news! The iPhone 5 will work on all networks with both GSM and CDMA chips…
- …and Apple is working on a cheaper iPhone 4.
- A court decision says companies like Google, Amazon and Apple can indeed launch cloud music locker services without record labels’ permissions.
- Apple might switch from Intel to ARM.
- GroupMe investor Josh Kushner raises $40 million fund.
- HP still plans to ship webOS on PCs and even printers, which makes no sense.
- Google explains what they mean by “don’t be evil”.
- Why we’re not in a tech bubble.
- BONUS: Meet this 7-year-old, maybe the world’s youngest entrepreneur.
