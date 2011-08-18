Photo: Groupon via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Groupon is running scarily low on cash.
- Larry Page definitely wants to hang on to Motorola’s phone business, according to Google expert Steven Levy.
- This analyst says Facebook growth has hit a wall and management is panicking.
- Google launches an online music magazine.
- Why Microsoft could actually end up being a strong tablet player.
- Tudou’s IPO tanked right out of the gate. Tudou is the second biggest video site in China.
- Rick Webb, COO of huge online agency Barbarian Group, walks away. He tells us why.
- Uber wants to let you hail a helicopter, not just a car.
- Millionaires are leaving Twitter.
- BONUS: What’s a brogrammer?
