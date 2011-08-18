Photo: Groupon via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Groupon is running scarily low on cash.

Larry Page definitely wants to hang on to Motorola’s phone business, according to Google expert Steven Levy.

This analyst says Facebook growth has hit a wall and management is panicking.

Google launches an online music magazine.

Why Microsoft could actually end up being a strong tablet player.

Tudou’s IPO tanked right out of the gate. Tudou is the second biggest video site in China.

Rick Webb, COO of huge online agency Barbarian Group, walks away. He tells us why.

Uber wants to let you hail a helicopter, not just a car.

Millionaires are leaving Twitter.

BONUS: What’s a brogrammer?

