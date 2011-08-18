10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Groupon is running scarily low on cash.
  • Larry Page definitely wants to hang on to Motorola’s phone business, according to Google expert Steven Levy.
  • This analyst says Facebook growth has hit a wall and management is panicking.
  • Google launches an online music magazine.
  • Why Microsoft could actually end up being a strong tablet player.
  • Tudou’s IPO tanked right out of the gate. Tudou is the second biggest video site in China.
  • Rick Webb, COO of huge online agency Barbarian Group, walks away. He tells us why.
  • Uber wants to let you hail a helicopter, not just a car.
  • Millionaires are leaving Twitter.
  • BONUS: What’s a brogrammer?

