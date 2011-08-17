10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Here's what you need to know:

  • Best Buy has 200,000 unsold Touchpads that it wants HP to take back. The Touchpad is officially a dud.
  • Boom! S&P slaps a SELL on Google because of its Motorola acquisition…
  • …which will be a huge disaster, according to Business Insider’s Henry Blodget.
  • The latest report: Apple will start selling the iPhone 5 on October 7.
  • Dell reduced its estimates and its stock dropped.
  • Tudou, one of the YouTubes of China, prices its IPO.
  • Apple’s next headquarters will be bigger than the Pentagon.
  • Linux is 20 years old, and it’s come a very long way.
  • AOL spends too much money on Patch.
  • BONUS: How to get rid of patent trolls for good. For real.

