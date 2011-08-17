Photo: Apple via AppleInsider

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Best Buy has 200,000 unsold Touchpads that it wants HP to take back. The Touchpad is officially a dud.

Boom! S&P slaps a SELL on Google because of its Motorola acquisition…

…which will be a huge disaster, according to Business Insider’s Henry Blodget.

The latest report: Apple will start selling the iPhone 5 on October 7.

Dell reduced its estimates and its stock dropped.

Tudou, one of the YouTubes of China, prices its IPO.

Apple’s next headquarters will be bigger than the Pentagon.

Linux is 20 years old, and it’s come a very long way.

AOL spends too much money on Patch.

BONUS: How to get rid of patent trolls for good. For real.

