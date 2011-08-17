Photo: Apple via AppleInsider
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Best Buy has 200,000 unsold Touchpads that it wants HP to take back. The Touchpad is officially a dud.
- Boom! S&P slaps a SELL on Google because of its Motorola acquisition…
- …which will be a huge disaster, according to Business Insider’s Henry Blodget.
- The latest report: Apple will start selling the iPhone 5 on October 7.
- Dell reduced its estimates and its stock dropped.
- Tudou, one of the YouTubes of China, prices its IPO.
- Apple’s next headquarters will be bigger than the Pentagon.
- Linux is 20 years old, and it’s come a very long way.
- AOL spends too much money on Patch.
- BONUS: How to get rid of patent trolls for good. For real.
