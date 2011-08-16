10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! The huge news everyone’s talking about is Google buying Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.Here’s what you need to know:

  • Google bought Motorola mostly to buy patents and protect the Android ecosystem from Apple and Microsoft. Here’s how Google explained the acquisition →
  • Google could also do cool stuff around Google TV with Motorola’s set-top box and home video business.
  • It’s just a huge, headache-heavy deal: 19,000 new employees, hardware factories, a crappy commodity business, a huge breakup fee, potentially massive layoffs… Here’s everything Google just bought →
  • In other words, it could be a disaster.
  • (But hey, corporate raider Carl Icahn made $415 million from the deal, so it’s all good.)

In other news…

  • Apple will release its next iPad in the Spring of 2012, not November as some people think, the latest report says.
  • Foursquare introduced Lists, its latest big feature, which lets people plan future check-ins and share trips.
  • Tiger Global, the big hedge fund that often makes tech-related bets, has an enormous $2 billion stake in Yandex, the “Google of Russia.” (And JP Morgan says the Russian Internet is a screaming buy.)
  • Facebook billionaire Peter Thiel is going to make even bigger tech bets, thanks to his Clarium Capital hedge fund.
  • BONUS: The ugliest tablet OS we’ve seen.

