Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Long-expected, for real this time: in-stream ads are coming to Twitter…
- …as is the filtering of “sensitive” tweets.
- A photo of an iPhone 5 was possibly seen in the wild.
- Got $700 million to spare? Someone is selling that much in Facebook stock.
- Our survey says most businesses wouldn’t do a Groupon again.
- There’s no way Android returns are as high as a report said yesterday.
- How a false rumour about CNN host Piers Morgan propagated (and was later put right) through Twitter.
- Food-ordering site SeamlessWeb is overhauling itself completely.
- Ahead of a looming IPO, Yelp hires a public company CFO.
- BONUS: Apple now has more cash than the US government.
