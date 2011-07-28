Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Small business owners are getting sick and tired of Groupon and its clones and getting pitched day in and day out…
- …meanwhile the SEC is investingating Groupon’s weird accounting.
- Horror story: someone rents out their apartment on Airbnb and finds it utterly trashed and everything stolen.
- The Feds are taking a long hard look at Google’s AdMeld acquisition.
- OpenTable is a lousy deal for some restaurants.
- The truth about Facebook’s scary deal with Zynga.
- AOL’s stock hits a 52-week low.
- Electronic Arts thinks the iPad is its future.
- 30-40% of Android phones are getting returned, a report claims, a shocking number if true.
- BONUS: The White House rickrolled someone on Twitter.
