10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Small business owners are getting sick and tired of Groupon and its clones and getting pitched day in and day out…
  • …meanwhile the SEC is investingating Groupon’s weird accounting.
  • Horror story: someone rents out their apartment on Airbnb and finds it utterly trashed and everything stolen.
  • The Feds are taking a long hard look at Google’s AdMeld acquisition.
  • OpenTable is a lousy deal for some restaurants.
  • The truth about Facebook’s scary deal with Zynga.
  • AOL’s stock hits a 52-week low.
  • Electronic Arts thinks the iPad is its future.
  • 30-40% of Android phones are getting returned, a report claims, a shocking number if true.
  • BONUS: The White House rickrolled someone on Twitter.

