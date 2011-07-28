Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Small business owners are getting sick and tired of Groupon and its clones and getting pitched day in and day out…

…meanwhile the SEC is investingating Groupon’s weird accounting.

Horror story: someone rents out their apartment on Airbnb and finds it utterly trashed and everything stolen.

The Feds are taking a long hard look at Google’s AdMeld acquisition.

OpenTable is a lousy deal for some restaurants.

The truth about Facebook’s scary deal with Zynga.

AOL’s stock hits a 52-week low.

Electronic Arts thinks the iPad is its future.

30-40% of Android phones are getting returned, a report claims, a shocking number if true.

BONUS: The White House rickrolled someone on Twitter.

