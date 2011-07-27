Photo: Charlie Rose

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon delivered good earnings, with a stunning 51% YoY revenue increase but weak operating income because of ongoing investment. Here’s what you need to know →

The Facebook-Apple rivalry is heating up.

Microsoft isn’t giving up on Bing any time soon, despite the lack of progress and all the money it’s losing.

Google wants to buy Hulu and won’t let antitrust cops stop them…

…even though it’s funding the next MTV and ESPN.

Apple’s amazing new Grand Central Terminal store could generate half a billion dollars in yearly sales.

Nokia’s app store hits 7 million daily downloads, a nice milestone.

The government is using your cell phone data to track your location.

LinkedIn has a new button that lets you apply for jobs with one click

BONUS: The 20 hot Silicon Valley startups you need to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.