10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
jeff bezos

Photo: Charlie Rose

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Amazon delivered good earnings, with a stunning 51% YoY revenue increase but weak operating income because of ongoing investment. Here’s what you need to know →
  • The Facebook-Apple rivalry is heating up.
  • Microsoft isn’t giving up on Bing any time soon, despite the lack of progress and all the money it’s losing.
  • Google wants to buy Hulu and won’t let antitrust cops stop them…
  • …even though it’s funding the next MTV and ESPN.
  • Apple’s amazing new Grand Central Terminal store could generate half a billion dollars in yearly sales.
  • Nokia’s app store hits 7 million daily downloads, a nice milestone.
  • The government is using your cell phone data to track your location.
  • LinkedIn has a new button that lets you apply for jobs with one click
  • BONUS: The 20 hot Silicon Valley startups you need to watch.

