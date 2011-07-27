Photo: Charlie Rose
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Amazon delivered good earnings, with a stunning 51% YoY revenue increase but weak operating income because of ongoing investment. Here’s what you need to know →
- The Facebook-Apple rivalry is heating up.
- Microsoft isn’t giving up on Bing any time soon, despite the lack of progress and all the money it’s losing.
- Google wants to buy Hulu and won’t let antitrust cops stop them…
- …even though it’s funding the next MTV and ESPN.
- Apple’s amazing new Grand Central Terminal store could generate half a billion dollars in yearly sales.
- Nokia’s app store hits 7 million daily downloads, a nice milestone.
- The government is using your cell phone data to track your location.
- LinkedIn has a new button that lets you apply for jobs with one click
- BONUS: The 20 hot Silicon Valley startups you need to watch.
