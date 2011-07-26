10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
minitel france old computer

Photo: Flickr/believekevin

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Netflix reported numbers yesterday, and they were good but underwhelming, sending the stock plunging. Here’s what you need to know →
  • AOL CEO Tim Armstrong fires ad sales boss Jeff Levick, and replaces him with Ned Brody. Armstrong had been doing Levick’s job, going on a bunch of sales calls.
  • Facebook’s secret iPad app was leaked. Click here to check it out →
  • Yesterday Apple broke through $400.
  • Amazon is going to India.
  • Zynga creates a new version of CityVille for China, which will run on the huge social services of Tencent.
  • Startup LegalZoom is profitable on over $100 million in revenue, but is holding off on an IPO.
  • Badoo is another startup we don’t hear much about but is profitable on over $100 million in revenue.
  • The Mozilla Foundation, which makes Firefox, is going after Google with its own mobile OS.
  • BONUS: RIP Minitel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.