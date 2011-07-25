Photo: Siri

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Ka-ching! Red-hot vacation rental startup Airbnb raises $112 million.

The iPhone 5 will have an artificial intelligence assistant, based on its acquisition of mobile startup Siri.

The big hedge fund SAC Capital is accumulating a massive Facebook stake.

Yes, the patent-hoarding firm Intellectual Ventures is a patent troll.

Amazon’s cloud computing business is growing like gangbusters.

Spotify already has 70,000 paying subscribers in the US.

Yahoo’s sales force is in utter disarray…

…and the Microsoft-Yahoo search deal isn’t working either.

Facebook investor Roger McNamee gives a great speech on the future of technology.

BONUS: How to build a big startup in a very unlikely place.

