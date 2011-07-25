Photo: Siri
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Ka-ching! Red-hot vacation rental startup Airbnb raises $112 million.
- The iPhone 5 will have an artificial intelligence assistant, based on its acquisition of mobile startup Siri.
- The big hedge fund SAC Capital is accumulating a massive Facebook stake.
- Yes, the patent-hoarding firm Intellectual Ventures is a patent troll.
- Amazon’s cloud computing business is growing like gangbusters.
- Spotify already has 70,000 paying subscribers in the US.
- Yahoo’s sales force is in utter disarray…
- …and the Microsoft-Yahoo search deal isn’t working either.
- Facebook investor Roger McNamee gives a great speech on the future of technology.
- BONUS: How to build a big startup in a very unlikely place.
