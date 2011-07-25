10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
siri logo

Photo: Siri

Good morning! Here's what you need to know:

  • Ka-ching! Red-hot vacation rental startup Airbnb raises $112 million.
  • The iPhone 5 will have an artificial intelligence assistant, based on its acquisition of mobile startup Siri.
  • The big hedge fund SAC Capital is accumulating a massive Facebook stake.
  • Yes, the patent-hoarding firm Intellectual Ventures is a patent troll.
  • Amazon’s cloud computing business is growing like gangbusters.
  • Spotify already has 70,000 paying subscribers in the US.
  • Yahoo’s sales force is in utter disarray…
  • …and the Microsoft-Yahoo search deal isn’t working either.
  • Facebook investor Roger McNamee gives a great speech on the future of technology.
  • BONUS: How to build a big startup in a very unlikely place.

