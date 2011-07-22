Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Microsoft delivers another solid quarter. Here’s what you need to know →
- Yes, Microsoft still burns an incredible amount of money online.
- Google+ buys social startup Frid.ge.
- Apple is thinking about buying Hulu. A huge acquisition would be really out of character for them, but then again, anything’s possible from them.
- Nokia is doing badly in China, and this could signal the beginning of the end for the company.
- Big-in-Brazil Facebook games company Vostu responds to Zynga’s lawsuit with, essentially, “we’re rubber and you’re glue.”
- Etsy demotes its CEO. Again.
- TheLadders plans to expand beyond the 6-figure job.
- The Bieber effect comes to Instagram.
- BONUS: Spend a day at red-hot Tumblr.
