10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
danielle strle

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Microsoft delivers another solid quarter. Here’s what you need to know →
  • Yes, Microsoft still burns an incredible amount of money online.
  • Google+ buys social startup Frid.ge.
  • Apple is thinking about buying Hulu. A huge acquisition would be really out of character for them, but then again, anything’s possible from them.
  • Nokia is doing badly in China, and this could signal the beginning of the end for the company.
  • Big-in-Brazil Facebook games company Vostu responds to Zynga’s lawsuit with, essentially, “we’re rubber and you’re glue.”
  • Etsy demotes its CEO. Again.
  • TheLadders plans to expand beyond the 6-figure job.
  • The Bieber effect comes to Instagram.
  • BONUS: Spend a day at red-hot Tumblr.

