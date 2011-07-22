Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Microsoft delivers another solid quarter. Here’s what you need to know →

Yes, Microsoft still burns an incredible amount of money online.

Google+ buys social startup Frid.ge.

Apple is thinking about buying Hulu. A huge acquisition would be really out of character for them, but then again, anything’s possible from them.

Nokia is doing badly in China, and this could signal the beginning of the end for the company.

Big-in-Brazil Facebook games company Vostu responds to Zynga’s lawsuit with, essentially, “we’re rubber and you’re glue.”

Etsy demotes its CEO. Again.

TheLadders plans to expand beyond the 6-figure job.

The Bieber effect comes to Instagram.

BONUS: Spend a day at red-hot Tumblr.

