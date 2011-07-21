Photo: WITNESS.org
Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Twitter is about to raise $800 million at a $8 billion valuation, with $400 million going to insiders.
- It seems that people aren’t visiting Google+ very often.
- eBay beats on revenue, slips a little on profits, stock is slightly up.
- Zillow has a totally crazy IPO, pricing at $20, popping to $60, and falling to around $30 by the close.
- There’s going to be a huge explosion and shakeout in the daily deals industry, according to a former LivingSocial sales guy we spoke to.
- Google shuts down Google Labs.
- Leak! Patch sells ads at a $1,000 CPM.
- PayPal copies Square, announces a point of sale system to complement its mobile payments service.
- Yahoo has seen no growth under Carol Bartz.
- BONUS: Check out this striking fake Apple store in China.
