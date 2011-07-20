10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Godzilla City

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

  • Apple delivered a positively monster quarter, sending the stock over $400. Here’s what you need to know →
  • Some of Apple’s independent directors have started looking for Steve Jobs’ successor.
  • And Yahoo missed its own quarter.
  • Google+ is growing fast, now 18 million users according to one estimate.
  • Yahoo would buy Hulu for $2 billion, but only if it came with exclusive rights to its content for four or five years.
  • (Meanwhile, Microsoft won’t buy Hulu.)
  • Zillow prices its IPO, it’s looking for a $550 million valuation.
  • New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s unveiled his plan for New York to overtake Silicon Valley.
  • Twitter thinks its future is commerce.
  • BONUS: Meet Netflix’s monkey army.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.