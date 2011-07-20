Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- Apple delivered a positively monster quarter, sending the stock over $400. Here’s what you need to know →
- Some of Apple’s independent directors have started looking for Steve Jobs’ successor.
- And Yahoo missed its own quarter.
- Google+ is growing fast, now 18 million users according to one estimate.
- Yahoo would buy Hulu for $2 billion, but only if it came with exclusive rights to its content for four or five years.
- (Meanwhile, Microsoft won’t buy Hulu.)
- Zillow prices its IPO, it’s looking for a $550 million valuation.
- New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s unveiled his plan for New York to overtake Silicon Valley.
- Twitter thinks its future is commerce.
- BONUS: Meet Netflix’s monkey army.
