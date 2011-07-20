Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Apple delivered a positively monster quarter, sending the stock over $400. Here’s what you need to know →

Some of Apple’s independent directors have started looking for Steve Jobs’ successor.

And Yahoo missed its own quarter.

Google+ is growing fast, now 18 million users according to one estimate.

Yahoo would buy Hulu for $2 billion, but only if it came with exclusive rights to its content for four or five years.

(Meanwhile, Microsoft won’t buy Hulu.)

Zillow prices its IPO, it’s looking for a $550 million valuation.

New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s unveiled his plan for New York to overtake Silicon Valley.

Twitter thinks its future is commerce.

BONUS: Meet Netflix’s monkey army.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.